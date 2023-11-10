Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky: Ukraine evacuates 160 Ukrainians, 9 Moldovans from Gaza over past day

by Martin Fornusek November 10, 2023 10:34 AM 2 min read
Palestinians with dual citizenship while seeking permission to leave Gaza at the Rafah border crossing into Egypt in Rafah, Gaza, on Nov. 1, 2023. (Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine evacuated 160 more Ukrainian and nine Moldovan citizens from Gaza over the past day and overnight, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 10.

A total of 203 Ukrainians have been rescued from the besieged Palestinian enclave since Nov. 7, when the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens began, according to Zelensky.

Kyiv reportedly helped rescue another 36 citizens of Moldova earlier this week.

"Ukraine stands for the protection of civilians and cares for all of its citizens, no matter where they are," Zelensky wrote on the social media platform X.

The evacuation of injured Palestinians and foreigners from Gaza began on Nov. 1 when Egypt finally opened the Rafah checkpoint.

Some 358 Ukrainian citizens had requested to be evacuated from the embattled Gaza Strip, Foreign Ministry's spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said on Nov. 1.

The fighting in Israel and Gaza broke out after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israeli settlements on Oct. 7.

Tel Aviv has responded with retaliatory airstrikes against Gaza, a total blockade of the enclave, and a ground offensive. Thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed on both sides.

Ukrainians trapped in besieged Gaza: ‘We are constantly bombed’
Hundreds of Ukrainians have been caught in the crossfire inside the Gaza Strip after Hamas terrorist attacks on Oct. 7 prompted Israel to respond with a total blockade and intense bombardment of the small Palestinian enclave. Ukraine is now working to evacuate 243 Ukrainian citizens from Gaza, whic…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: Martin Fornusek
