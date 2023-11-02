Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: Ukraine deals heavy losses to Russia in Vuhledar direction

by Martin Fornusek November 2, 2023 3:32 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier fires from 82mm mortar toward the Russian position near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, on April 21, 2023. Illustrative purposes only. (Sergey Shestak/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attempted to advance in the Vuhledar direction in Donetsk Oblast but were fought off by Ukrainian defenders, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 2.

Moscow's troops suffered heavy losses as a result, including "dozens of vehicles and many killed and wounded," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Vuhledar, a Ukrainian-held front-line town around 50 kilometers southwest of occupied Donetsk, was the site of a major Russian defeat in early 2023 as attacking forces reportedly lost thousands of soldiers and over 100 armored vehicles.

Ukraine also continues its offensive operations in the south and defensive operations near another Donetsk Oblast's front-line town, Avdiivka, Zelensky said.

Russia intensified its attacks against and around Avdiivka in early October in an attempt to encircle the town. This resulted in heavy Russian losses in both manpower and equipment, Kyiv said.

According to the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the situation around Avdiivka illustrates the Russian military command's inability to learn from past mistakes.

Donations on decline: Volunteers get creative to keep raising funds for military
When the famous U.S. pop band Backstreet Boys released their signature hit “I Want It That Way” in 1999, they could hardly have imagined that nearly a quarter of a century later it would be used to help the Ukrainian military fight off a brutal invasion by Russia. But
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.