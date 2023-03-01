NYT: Russia loses 'epic' tank battle in Vuhledar, 130 vehicles destroyed

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the New York Times article published on March 1, the Ukrainian forces have destroyed at least 130 tanks and armored personnel carriers over a three-week fight in Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian officials stated this was the “biggest tank battle of the war so far, and a stinging setback for the Russians,” according to the article.

The article suggests that the lack of expertise, alongside the fact that most of the professional Russian military personnel had been demolished earlier, contributed to such a large-scale defeat.

Vuhledar remains one of the most crucial targets for Russia in the eastern Ukrainian Donetsk Oblast.

Earlier on Feb. 13, Politico reported that Russia might have lost its entire elite brigade of 5,000 soldiers near Vuhledar.

