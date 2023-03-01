Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

NYT: Russia loses 'epic' tank battle in Vuhledar, 130 vehicles destroyed

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 1, 2023 7:24 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers load ammunition to tanks on the front line near the towns of Vuhledar and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the New York Times article published on March 1, the Ukrainian forces have destroyed at least 130 tanks and armored personnel carriers over a three-week fight in Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian officials stated this was the “biggest tank battle of the war so far, and a stinging setback for the Russians,” according to the article.

The article suggests that the lack of expertise, alongside the fact that most of the professional Russian military personnel had been demolished earlier, contributed to such a large-scale defeat.

Vuhledar remains one of the most crucial targets for Russia in the eastern Ukrainian Donetsk Oblast.

Earlier on Feb. 13, Politico reported that Russia might have lost its entire elite brigade of 5,000 soldiers near Vuhledar.

One year later: How Russia came to fail in Ukraine, battle after battle
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.