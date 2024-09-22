The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Volodymyr Zelensky, ammunition, Shells
Edit post

Zelensky to visit US ammunition factory producing shells for Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 22, 2024 3:03 AM 2 min read
An employee handles 155 mm shells after the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant (SCAAP) in Scranton, Pennsylvania, U.S. on April 16, 2024. (Charly Truballeau / AFP via Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, a factory producing critically-need 155 mm shells for Ukraine, during his visit to the United States on Sept. 22.

Zelensky will visit the U.S. in the coming week to present the details of his victory plan to U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

The visit will start with a tour of the Scranton ammunition plant, located in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania, officials familiar with Zelensky's schedule told the Associated Press (AP) on Sept. 21.

Zelensky will thank factory workers for producing artillery shells desperately needed on Ukraine's front lines.

The Pennsylvania factory announced in August that it was boosting production of 155 mm artillery shells from 24,000 rounds per month to 36,000.

The plant, which employs about 300 people, highlights the local economic benefits of U.S. support for Ukraine. The factory is also located in President Biden's birthplace, and could prove to be a pivotal talking point amid the heated campaign for the battleground state of Pennsylvania in the upcoming presidential election.

The Scranton facility is one of the few plants in the U.S. that produces 155 mm shells. The U.S. military in May 2024 opened a new factory in Texas that will reportedly be able to produce 30,000 shells each month once it reaches its full capacity.

The U.S. has sent Ukraine more than 3 million 155 mm shells since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to government records.

Ukraine's European allies have scrambled to up their production of the 155 mm shells but fell far short of its promise to deliver 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine between March 2023 and 2024. After supplying only about half of the promised rounds, Brussels shifted the deadline to the end of 2024.

‘Russia must feel it’s going to lose’ – Zelensky’s ‘victory plan,’ explained
More than 2.5 years into Russia’s full-scale invasion, as Moscow continued to make rapid advances in the east and launch relentless missile attacks across Ukraine, Kyiv seemed to be facing a stark choice: make territorial concessions for an unjust peace or prepare for a prolonged war, sacrificing mo…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
