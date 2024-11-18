Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Parliament, Ukraine, Politics
Zelensky to present resilience plan to Ukrainian MPs 'in coming days,' media reports

by Boldizsar Gyori November 18, 2024 2:34 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Ukraine's much-debated victory plan at parliament on Oct. 16, 2024. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky will present his "internal resilience plan" to lawmakers as early as Nov. 19, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Nov. 18, citing sources from the ruling Servant of the People party.

The 10-point plan will address the front-line situation, the military-industrial complex, the economy and finance, regional development, and other strategic sectors.

The outlet wrote that Zelensky will present the plan "in the coming days," with his speech preliminarily planned for Nov. 19.

The government's latest plan will focus on internal solutions and is not an alternative to the five-point victory plan oriented toward Kyiv's international partners.

"There are 10 points in total, which will be presented next week, and for each point, together with Ukrainian civil society, together with everyone who is ready to add rational ideas, with business, we will prepare a basic, doctrinal document for Ukraine, for our sustainability," Zelensky said on Nov. 14.

Facing Russian military advances and increasingly uncertain Western support, Zelensky previously pitched to Ukraine and its allies a five-step victory plan containing steps that should supposedly end the war by 2025.

Some points of the plan met with a lukewarm response from partners, with several countries resisting key steps like a NATO invitation for Ukraine.

Kyiv preparing internal plan to ‘strengthen Ukraine,’ Zelensky confirms
Ukraine’s economy, countering Russian disinformation, social protection, and “the issue of justice” need to be strengthened, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

