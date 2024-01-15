Skip to content
Zelensky to meet von der Leyen in Davos

by Martin Fornusek January 15, 2024 5:33 PM 1 min read
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President Volodymyr Zelensky give a joint press conference following their talks in Kyiv on Nov. 4, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Illustrative purposes only) (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will hold a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the sidelines of the Davos forum, the media reported on Jan. 15, citing European Commission Spokesperson Eric Mamer.

Zelensky arrived in Switzerland earlier on Jan. 15 to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos and meet with top Swiss officials.

Von der Leyen is expected to arrive in the Swiss city on Jan. 15. On the following day, she will take part in a series of events and meetings, Mamer said.

The head of the EU's executive arm will deliver a speech on Jan. 16 at 11 a.m., after which she will hold several bilateral talks, including with Zelensky, the spokesperson added.

The annual WEF gathers the world's government, business, and civil society leaders "to shape global, regional, and industry agendas."

The forum began on Jan. 15, only a day after Davos hosted the fourth meeting of international advisors on Ukraine's peace formula, and will finish on Jan. 19.

As part of his visit to the WEF, Ukraine's head of state is expected to meet EU and NATO officials and talk with other state leaders and business representatives "to strengthen Ukraine's defense and economic stability."

Zelensky arrives in Switzerland for World Economic Forum, talks with Swiss leaders
Zelensky’s visit comes a day after national security advisors from 80 countries gathered in Davos for the fourth meeting on Ukraine’s peace formula in preparations for the Global Peace Summit.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Martin Fornusek

Zelensky arrived in Davos, Switzerland, earlier on Jan. 15 to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF). Following his visit to the forum, he is expected to meet top Swiss government officials in Bern.
