Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, Volodymyr Zelensky, London
Edit post

Zelensky to deliver historic address to UK government

by Abbey Fenbert July 19, 2024 5:15 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the European Political Community meeting at Blenheim Palace on July 18, 2024 in Woodstock, England. (Hollie Adams/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky will address government officials at an "extraordinary meeting" of the U.K. Cabinet on July 19, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on July 18.

Zelensky's speech will mark the first time a foreign leader has delivered an in-person address to the U.K. Cabinet since former U.S. President Bill Clinton in 1997. He is also the first official visitor to Downing Street since Starmer took office earlier in July.

"Ukraine is, and always will be, at the heart of this government's agenda and so it is only fitting that President Zelensky will make a historic address to my Cabinet," Starmer said.

Zelensky will brief Starmer's new Cabinet on ongoing battlefield developments in Ukraine and the need for European countries to outpace Russia in defense production, according to the prime minister's office.

"The Prime Minister is expected to tell President Zelensky tomorrow that the U.K. will go further in the coming months to place a greater stranglehold on Putin's war machine," the announcement said.

The two leaders are also expected to sign a defense export security treaty.

The meeting follows London's announcement of new sanctions targeting Russia's "shadow fleet," vessels used to circumvent Western sanctions and continue trading Russian oil.

Zelensky arrived in the U.K. on July 18. He met with Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and recently appointed ambassador to the U.K., and King Charles.

Zelensky: Lifting ban on strikes on Russian territory did not lead to escalation
“The fewer restrictions we have on the use of effective weapons, the more Russia will seek peace,” Zelensky said, addressing the Fourth European Political Community summit in the U.K. on July 18.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:21 PM

Zelensky meets Britain's King Charles.

President Volodomyr Zelensky met with Britain's King Charles on July 18, and in a post on social media thanked the U.K. for being "one of Ukraine's closest and most important allies."
3:15 PM

Compassion alone 'will not protect Ukraine,' Danish PM says.

Ukraine's partners must continue to deliver support and scale up their own military capabilities, as compassion "will not protect Ukraine," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at the European Political Community Summit on July 18, attended by a Kyiv Independent reporter.
2:34 PM
Video

When Russia attacks, they come: Ukraine's first responders.

Rescuers of the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service come to the sites of aerial attacks to sort through the most difficult rubble in search of living and dead people. We followed them to understand what it takes to be a first responder in wartime Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.