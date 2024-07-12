Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Volodymyr Zelensky, Utah, Olena Zelenska
Edit post

Zelensky to address US governors in Utah

by Abbey Fenbert and Martin Fornusek July 12, 2024 8:25 AM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, during a news conference with Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, Germany, on June 11, 2024. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 12 to address U.S. state governors at the National Governors Association summer meeting.

The surprise visit to Utah comes after Zelensky's stay in Washington, D.C., for the annual NATO summit. The allies gathered in the U.S. capital to outline further support for Kyiv in the face of Russian aggression.

"We're honored to welcome President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Zelenska to Utah and the National Governors Association," Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox said.

"Utah stands behind Ukraine and we look forward to hearing his message to the nation's governors."

John Freedman, the honorary consul of Ukraine in Utah, said that Zelensky's visit came after three weeks of hard work and at the invitation of Cox, who currently chairs the National Governors Association.

"I expect that President Zelensky will talk about the current plight that they're facing," Freedman said, referring to Russia's deadly July 8 strike against the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv.

According to the honorary consul, Utah leaders will also sign a sister-state relationship with Kyiv Oblast.

Zelensky wrapped up his visit to Washington with additional pledges of assistance from the allies, including a new military aid package from Washington.

The meeting concluded with the signing of the Ukraine Compact, a security framework backed by all 32 member states that creates "a unified and comprehensive security architecture to support Ukraine today and in the future, in war and in peace."

NATO summit ends with 32 countries signing Ukraine Compact
“This historic Compact creates a unified and comprehensive security architecture to support Ukraine today and in the future, in war and in peace,” a White House press briefing said.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:25 AM

Zelensky to address US governors in Utah.

The surprise visit to Utah comes after Zelensky's stay in Washington, D.C., for the annual NATO summit. The allies gathered in the U.S. capital to outline further support for Kyiv in the face of Russian aggression.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.