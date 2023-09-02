Zelensky thanks law enforcement after Kolomoisky arrest

This audio is created with AI assistance

In his evening address on Sept. 2, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked law enforcement following the arrest of businessman Ihor Kolomoisky who is suspected for fraud and money laundering.

"I thank the Ukrainian law enforcement for their determination to bring every case stalled for decades to a just conclusion," Zelensky said, adding that the law "must work."

Vowing democracy and freedom across the country, Zelensky promised that there will be "no more decades-long 'business as usual' for those who plundered Ukraine and put themselves above the law and any rules."

Earlier on Sept. 2, Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district court put oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky under arrest until Oct. 31 and set a Hr 509 million ($14 million) bail for him.

Kolomoisky's lawyers said late on Sept. 2 that the defendant will not pay the Hr 509 million ($14 million) bail set by a Kyiv court after he was charged with fraud and money laundering.

According to reports by Ukrainian media outlets, the lawyers said that they would appeal by Sept. 7 and claimed that the court had committed a number of violations. The hearing was closed to the public as per defendant's request.

On the morning of Sept. 2, Ukraine's Security Service published photos showing law enforcers confronting Kolomoisky at his home and conducting a search of the premises. Kolomoisky was charged during the search with fraud and money laundering.

The Security Service said in its official statement that Kolomoisky is suspected of laundering over Hr 500 million ($13.5 million) in 2013-2020.