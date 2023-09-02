Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Court arrests oligarch Kolomoisky, sets $14 million bail

by Asami Terajima September 2, 2023 9:01 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's Security Service published a photo of the moment when oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky was officially handed criminal charges. (Ukraine's Security Service)
Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district court on Sept. 2 put oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky under arrest until Oct. 31 and set a Hr 509 million ($14 million) bail for him, Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Kolomoisky arrived at the Kyiv court earlier on Sept. 2 after being charged with fraud and money laundering.

The hearing was closed to the public due to the defendant's request.

Earlier on Sept. 2, Ukraine's Security Service published photos showing law enforcers confronting Kolomoisky at his home and conducting a search of the premises. Kolomoisky was charged during the search with fraud and money laundering.

The Security Service said in its official statement that Kolomoisky is suspected of laundering over Hr 500 million ($13.5 million) in 2013-2020.

Author: Asami Terajima
