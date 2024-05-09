Parliament votes to increase fines for draft evasion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, voted in favor on May 9 of a draft law that increases the fines given to those who evade mobilization.

Ukraine is updating the legal framework around conscription and introducing harsher penalties for draft evasion to ramp up mobilization in 2024.

The fine for not registering or updating information at their local conscription office has increased from Hr 3,400 ($86) to Hr 5,100 ($130), while repeat violations will result in a fine of 25,500 ($647), up from 17,000 ($431).

Men who refuse draft summons will face a fine of Hr 25,000 ($634), up from Hr 17,000 ($431) with the fine rising to Hr 59,000 ($1,500) for officials.

The average monthly salary in Ukraine is estimated to be around Hr 19,500 ($495).

256 MPs voted in favor of the bill, while four abstained and 52 MPs were not present at the vote.

This law will enter into force a month after it is signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, Suspilne reported.

Zelensky signed several laws on mobilization in April, one of which lowered the minimum age of compulsory military service from 27 to 25, making men eligible for the draft from age 25, as well as the new law on mobilization.