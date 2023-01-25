Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky signs law increasing consequences for desertion

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 25, 2023 2:29 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on Jan. 24 strengthening the criminal liability of military personnel for desertion or the failure to comply with combat orders.

The law creates stricter punishments for disobedience in the military and desertion. It also prohibits Ukrainian courts from reducing or lessening any of the punishments.

Sentences and fines for violations have increased, and inspections of servicepeople for intoxication will also be introduced.

The law was supported by Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who in December called for stricter legal liability for actions such as desertion, leaving a military unit or place of service, and disobedience to combat orders.

According to Zaluzhnyi, there were gaps in the previous legislation that only allowed for fines or probationary sentences, which were unfair and contributed to the loss of personnel, territory, and civilians on the front lines.

On Dec. 15, a petition was published asking Zelensky to veto the bill, gaining more than the 25,000 signatures necessary for consideration by the president's administration.

Who are officials ousted in Zelensky's largest reshuffle since start of full-scale war?
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.