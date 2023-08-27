Zelensky proposes to equate corruption with treason during wartime

This audio is created with AI assistance

In a televised interview on Aug. 27, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has submitted a proposal to equate corruption with treason while martial law is in effect in Ukraine.

"I set a task. Legislators will be asked to equate corruption with treason in wartime," Zelensky said. "I understand that it cannot work permanently, but for wartime, I think it will help."

He noted that the proposal would be submitted to parliament in the coming week.

“If there is evidence (of corruption), the person should be behind bars," Zelensky said, noting that he is unsure as to whether lawmakers will support the proposal.

According to the Transparency International's 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index, Ukraine was ranked 116 out of 180 countries, with the last placed country seen as most corrupt.

Just recently, on Aug. 24, Ukraine's first deputy minister of agrarian policy and food and a former deputy economy minister were charged with corruption in the case of embezzling Hr 62.5 million (around $1.6 million) of state funds.