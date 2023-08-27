Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky proposes to equate corruption with treason during wartime

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 27, 2023 8:43 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a speech on St Sophia's Square in central Kyiv, marking Ukrainian Independence Day on Aug. 24, 2023. (Photo: President of Ukraine) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

In a televised interview on Aug. 27, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has submitted a proposal to equate corruption with treason while martial law is in effect in Ukraine.

"I set a task. Legislators will be asked to equate corruption with treason in wartime," Zelensky said. "I understand that it cannot work permanently, but for wartime, I think it will help."

He noted that the proposal would be submitted to parliament in the coming week.

“If there is evidence (of corruption), the person should be behind bars," Zelensky said, noting that he is unsure as to whether lawmakers will support the proposal.

According to the Transparency International's 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index, Ukraine was ranked 116 out of 180 countries, with the last placed country seen as most corrupt.

Just recently, on Aug. 24, Ukraine's first deputy minister of agrarian policy and food and a former deputy economy minister were charged with corruption in the case of embezzling Hr 62.5 million (around $1.6 million) of state funds.

The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
