Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Volodymyr Zelensky, NATO, Nuclear weapons, Russia, Peace Negotiations
Edit post

Ukraine should receive nuclear weapons if NATO entry is delayed, Zelensky says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 5, 2025 10:52 AM 3 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with British journalist Piers Morgan in an interview published Feb. 4, 2025. (Screenshot / Piers Morgan Uncensored)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. should provide Ukraine with an alternative security guarantee, such as nuclear weapons, if it is not ready to accept the country into NATO, President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested in an interview with U.K. journalist Piers Morgan published on Feb. 4.

"What kind of support package, what kind of missiles? Will they give us nuclear weapons? Then let them give us nuclear weapons," the president said when talking about possible guarantees instead of quick NATO entry.

Zelensky acknowledged that Ukraine's NATO accession could be delayed "for years or decades," raising the question of how the country would defend itself.

Ukraine applied to join NATO at the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 but has yet to receive an official invitation. Despite an allied pledge last year that Kyiv's path to membership is "irreversible," countries such as the U.S., Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia continue to resist its entry.

Zelensky argued that while the West can supply Ukraine with missiles to deter Russia, their ability to stop Russian nuclear weapons is "a rhetorical question."

"Let's do this: return (to) us nuclear weapons; give us missile systems; help us finance a million-strong army; or deploy your contingents in parts of our country where we want stability so that people feel safe," Zelensky said, outlining hypothetical alternatives.

‘I consider him an enemy’ — Zelensky says he’s ready to sit opposite Putin in peace talks
“If that is the only setup in which we can bring peace to the citizens of Ukraine and not lose people, definitely, we will go for this setup ... What does it matter, my attitude to him?” Zelensky told U.K. journalist Piers Morgan on Feb. 4.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert

The Ukrainian president also pointed to the contradiction in Russia's justification for its invasion.

"Putin invaded because he was afraid that we would become NATO members. Well, we are not NATO members. Get out of our land," he said.

The comments come after Zelensky criticized Ukraine's 1990s decision to give up its nuclear weapons without receiving robust security guarantees in return.

Under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, Ukraine relinquished the Soviet-era nuclear arsenal stationed on its territory and joined the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

In exchange, the U.S., U.K., and Russia provided security assurances. Twenty years later, Russia occupied Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine. Thirty years on, it is waging a full-scale war against Ukraine.

The invasion has reignited discussions over whether Ukraine should develop nuclear weapons as a deterrent, though Kyiv maintains that NATO membership remains the best possible security guarantee and said it has no plans for building a new nuclear arsenal.

As U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for negotiations to end the war this year, Russia has outlined that a complete ban on Ukraine's NATO accession is one of its key demands.

‘He works for Putin’ — Zelensky slams Tucker Carlson’s pro-Russian commentary
“Regrettably, this blogger or journalist, whatever he wants to call himself, he fully repeats the words of Putin. ... He works for Putin,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Piers Morgan.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:03 AM

US leading 'very constructive talks on Ukraine,' Trump says.

"But we are having very good talks, very constructive talks on Ukraine. And we are talking to the Russians. We're talking to the Ukrainian leadership," Donald Trump said during a press conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
9:31 AM

UK Foreign Secretary Lammy arrives in Kyiv.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 5 to discuss Ukrainian-British cooperation and Ukraine's security, said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.