Zelensky: Russia’s ‘mine terror’ will have to be resisted for many years

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky posthumously awarded four police officers who were killed while demining liberated areas of Kherson Oblast on Dec. 7.

According to Zelensky, Cherkasy Oblast police chief Mykhailo Kuratchenko received the Hero of Ukraine award, while police officers Ihor Melnyk, Serhii Nenada, and Vadym Perizhok were awarded with the Order for Courage.

“Terrorists deliberately try to leave behind as many death traps as possible,” Zelensky said in his evening address on Dec. 8. “Buried landmines, tripwire mines, mined buildings, cars and infrastructure. This is more than 170,000 square kilometers of dangerous territory.”