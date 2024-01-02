Skip to content
Zelensky: Russian morning attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 92

by Martin Fornusek January 2, 2024 11:21 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Kharkiv on Jan. 2, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
At least four people were killed and 92 injured in Russian drone and missile attacks on Jan. 2 against Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Kharkiv, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The mass strikes resulted in extensive damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, causing fires and power outages.

Over 500 rescuers, energy workers, policemen, and others are dealing with the consequences of the attack, the president said.

Russia recently began intensifying its attacks against Ukraine's cities and infrastructure. The country came under a massive attack on Dec. 29, resulting in 40 people killed and over 160 injured.

According to Zelensky, Russia launched around 170 Shahed "kamikaze" drones and dozens of missiles against Ukraine since Dec. 31.

"The vast majority of them were aimed at civilian targets," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

The president thanked Ukraine's international partners who helped to strengthen the country's air defenses.

"It is clear that this helps to save hundreds of lives every day and night, which would have been lost to Russian terror if not for Patriots and other defense systems," the president said.

UPDATED: Russia launches mass missile strikes against Kyiv, Kharkiv
Russia launched a large-scale missile attack against Ukraine in the early hours of Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv and Kharkiv, local officials reported. At least two women were killed, and almost 70 people were injured in the two cities.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
4:29 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 1, firing 12 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.