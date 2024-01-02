Zelensky: Russian morning attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 92

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least four people were killed and 92 injured in Russian drone and missile attacks on Jan. 2 against Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Kharkiv, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The mass strikes resulted in extensive damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, causing fires and power outages.

Over 500 rescuers, energy workers, policemen, and others are dealing with the consequences of the attack, the president said.

Russia recently began intensifying its attacks against Ukraine's cities and infrastructure. The country came under a massive attack on Dec. 29, resulting in 40 people killed and over 160 injured.

According to Zelensky, Russia launched around 170 Shahed "kamikaze" drones and dozens of missiles against Ukraine since Dec. 31.

"The vast majority of them were aimed at civilian targets," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

The president thanked Ukraine's international partners who helped to strengthen the country's air defenses.

"It is clear that this helps to save hundreds of lives every day and night, which would have been lost to Russian terror if not for Patriots and other defense systems," the president said.