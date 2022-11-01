Zelensky: Russian ‘energy terror’ is challenge to all of Europe

This audio is created with AI assistance

“Moscow will present any winter difficulties in its propaganda as alleged proof of the failure of a united Europe. So together we must prove to the terrorists that failure is a word about them, not about Europe,” said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his video address on Nov. 1.

Zelensky also said that Russia “will do everything to destroy the normality of life” in Ukraine, despite the costs of its strikes at energy infrastructure.



He added that Russia’s recent massive strike on Oct. 31 cost them the equivalent of more than 2.3 million average Russian pensions.

Zelensky thinks Russia’s “bid for winter is absolutely transparent to everyone, and this challenge should be seen as a challenge to all of Europe.”

Earlier on Nov. 1, Zelensky said that Russia's recent missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure destroyed 30-40% of the country's energy system.



On Oct. 31, Russia launched a mass attack on Ukraine's energy facilities during Monday rush hour for the third time in the past month, causing a new round of power outages.

