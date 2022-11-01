Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Zelensky: Up to 40% of Ukraine’s energy system destroyed by Russian attacks

November 1, 2022 6:38 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
During a meeting with the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, on Nov. 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had to stop exporting electricity to European countries “due to Russian missile and drone attacks which destroyed 30-40% of its energy system.”

On Oct. 31, Russia launched a mass attack on Ukraine's energy facilities during Monday rush hour for the third time in the past month. The critical infrastructure sites in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernivtsi, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts were hit.

Russia’s first mass missile strike on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Oct. 10 forced Ukraine to stop exporting its electricity to the European Union to stabilize its own grid. Ukraine’s electricity system was integrated into the European grid in March 2022.

