Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Drone strike, Lancet drone, Russia, Ukraine, News Feed
Edit post

Southern Command: Russia almost doubled FPV drone attacks

by Alexander Khrebet March 24, 2024 7:03 PM 2 min read
Soldiers of the Adam Group operate an FPV drone at front-line positions in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 3, 2023. (Francis Farrell/Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces have almost doubled first-person view drone (FPV) attacks in three southern regions of Ukraine over the past day, Ukraine's Southern Command reported on March 24.

FPV drones are cheap to manufacture. They offer precise targeting capabilities and can be flown directly into targets, possessing the capacity to destroy significantly more costly military hardware.

Over the past day, the Russian forces deployed 234 FPV drones in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, increasing their number by almost 40%, according to the report.

Drones play a wide-ranging role on both sides of Russia's war against Ukraine, from basic reconnaissance to long-range strikes deep behind the enemy's lines. The full-scale invasion has fueled a significant increase in the production of drones, as well as their technical innovation.

The same day, Russian forces carried out pinpoint strikes with cruise and ballistic missiles in the Mykolaiv Oblast, with a hit recorded in open territory outside populated areas.

No casualties were reported in the Mykolaiv Oblast attacks.

Russia has recently once again intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, with the March 22 strike damaging the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, Ukraine's largest hydroelectric station.

The Ukrainian military also said that Russian forces deployed 13 Lancet combat drones and dropped 269 munitions from various drones over the past day.

“There is a steady trend of at least a 15% increase daily. But our electronic warfare systems are effectively combatting them,” the Southern Command said in a Telegram post.

War from above: A day with drone unit defending Ukraine’s south
Editor’s Note: The Ukrainian soldiers featured in this article don’t share their family names for security reasons. ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST – A couple of running gray silhouettes appear on the phone screen of drone unit commander Ashot, call sign “Doc.” “They saw the drone, see?” he pointed at them.…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:02 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on March 23.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.