Zelensky: Russia ‘hopes to drag out war,’ exhaust Ukrainian forces

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 29, 2023 10:37 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Jan. 29 that it is important for Ukraine to continue receiving military support from partners at the same pace, as Russia seeks to “prolong the war, exhaust our forces.”

According to him, the Russian attacks became very intense, despite the heavy losses, because the Russians “do not count their own people.”

“Speed of (military assistance) supply was and will be one of the key factors in this war," Zelensky said.

He added that this week Ukraine achieved “significant results” with a number of countries, including the United States, Germany, Poland, Canada, Belgium, Norway, and Italy, providing much-needed military support.

Germany confirmed it would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine after months of delay and allow other countries to send their German-made tanks to Kyiv.

Earlier, on Jan. 22, the Ukrainian president said he believes Ukraine could win the war with Russia this year if military support continues.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
