Sunday, January 22, 2023

Zelensky: Ukraine can win war with Russia in 2023.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 22, 2023 11:01 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 22 that he believes Ukraine can win the war with Russia this year. 

He was speaking at a meeting with students in Kyiv together with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 

For this, Ukrainians need to remain united, and the country must keep receiving aid from its foreign partners, Zelensky said. 

“We will not forget anything, we will not forgive anything, we will definitely regain everything,” Zelensky said. “We will do all of this as a powerful civilized state and a future member of the European Union.”

Johnson said during the meeting that the U.K. and other allies would help Ukraine win the war “as soon as possible in 2023." 

“It will be the best thing for the world, so that people don’t die. Let's end this finally,” he said.

Johnson also called on Ukraine's allies to send tanks to Kyiv in order to help it win the war. 

On Jan. 14, U.K. confirmed the delivery of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and around 30 self-propelled 155mm howitzers as part of a new package of military aid for Ukraine. 

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly said on Jan. 22 that the U.K. still wants an international deal to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks. 

At the Jan. 20 Ramstein meeting, Ukraine's allies failed to reach an agreement on supplying German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine due to Germany's reluctance to approve tank deliveries.  

Poland, Finland and other countries are ready to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine but they need approval from the German government. Germany has so far refused to authorize them. 


