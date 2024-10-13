Skip to content
Zelensky: Russia has used around 900 aerial bombs against Ukraine this week

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 13, 2024 4:59 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a joint briefing on the 33rd anniversary of the independence of Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Oleksandr Gusev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia has used around 900 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine this week alone, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 13.

Guided aerial bombs are precision-guided munitions that have a shorter range than missiles, but are far cheaper to produce. The weapons are launched from aircraft within Russian territory, outside the range of Ukrainian air defense.

Russia also launched more than 40 missiles and 400 combat drones of various types, Zelensky said in a video address posted on Telegram.

"No nation should go through such trials alone. Our partners have the opportunity to provide the necessary quantity and quality of air defense systems, to make decisions about our sufficient range, and to ensure the timely delivery of defense assistance to our soldiers," Zelensky said.

"We must not waste time - we must give the necessary signal of determination."

Russian troops reportedly shoot 9 Ukrainian POWs in Kursk Oblast
The shootings are said to have occurred on Oct. 10, Deepstate reported, citing sources in Ukraine’s First Tank Brigade.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:09 PM

Media: Biden to visit Germany on Oct 18.

Biden was supposed to convene a leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany on Oct. 12, where President Volodymyr Zelensky was expected to present his victory plan. However, he put off his visit in order to oversee the emergency response to Hurricane Milton.
10:26 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 31 drones overnight.

Russia also attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and two Kh-59 cruise missiles, the Air Force said. The missiles targeted Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Odesa oblasts.
