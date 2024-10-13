Zelensky: Russia has used around 900 aerial bombs against Ukraine this week

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has used around 900 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine this week alone, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 13.

Guided aerial bombs are precision-guided munitions that have a shorter range than missiles, but are far cheaper to produce. The weapons are launched from aircraft within Russian territory, outside the range of Ukrainian air defense.

Russia also launched more than 40 missiles and 400 combat drones of various types, Zelensky said in a video address posted on Telegram.

"No nation should go through such trials alone. Our partners have the opportunity to provide the necessary quantity and quality of air defense systems, to make decisions about our sufficient range, and to ensure the timely delivery of defense assistance to our soldiers," Zelensky said.

"We must not waste time - we must give the necessary signal of determination."