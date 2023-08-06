Zelensky: Russia attacked Ukraine with 65 missiles, over 100 drones in past week

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 65 missiles and launched over 100 drones against Ukraine over the past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 6.

Russian forces launched 65 various missiles against Ukraine, as well as 178 combat drones, including 87 Iranian-made Shahed drones, Zelensky said.

Zelensky noted that most of the missiles and drones were shot down by air defense.

He added that the supply of air defense systems and missiles from Western partners is critical for Ukraine to protect its citizens from Russian attacks.

“Ukraine can win this battle, and our air shield will later guarantee the security of all Europe,” Zelensky said.

According to him, upcoming summits will bring further negotiations on military aid.