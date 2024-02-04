Zelensky replaces Zaporizhzhia Oblast governor

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Ivan Fedorov as the new governor of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the President's Office announced on Feb. 4.

Fedorov, the former mayor of the now-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, will replace Yurii Malashko.

A separate decree issued by the President's Office notified of Malashko's dismissal. He held the position since February 2023.

After Russia occupied Melitopol in March 2022, Fedorov refused to collaborate with Russian forces and continued to serve as the city's mayor in exile.

Following his appointment as governor, Fedorov said he would focus on strengthening the region's defense capabilities, providing support to the military, helping residents and internally displaced persons, and advocating for those who remain under Russian occupation.

“For two years of full-scale war, together with the team of Melitopol, I have been doing this as the mayor. Now, I take responsibility for consolidating the joint actions of the communities of Zaporizhzhia at the regional level,” Fedorov said in a Telegram post.

He also pledged to rebuild the parts of the region under Russian occupation after liberation.

The announcement comes a month after Zelensky appointed new governors for Donetsk and Rivne oblasts.