Zelensky replaces Zaporizhzhia Oblast governor

by Alexander Khrebet February 4, 2024 4:51 PM 1 min read
The exiled mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, listens to a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament on April 20, 2022. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Ivan Fedorov as the new governor of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the President's Office announced on Feb. 4.

Fedorov, the former mayor of the now-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, will replace Yurii Malashko.

A separate decree issued by the President's Office notified of Malashko's dismissal. He held the position since February 2023.

After Russia occupied Melitopol in March 2022, Fedorov refused to collaborate with Russian forces and continued to serve as the city's mayor in exile.

Following his appointment as governor, Fedorov said he would focus on strengthening the region's defense capabilities, providing support to the military, helping residents and internally displaced persons, and advocating for those who remain under Russian occupation.

“For two years of full-scale war, together with the team of Melitopol, I have been doing this as the mayor. Now, I take responsibility for consolidating the joint actions of the communities of Zaporizhzhia at the regional level,” Fedorov said in a Telegram post.

He also pledged to rebuild the parts of the region under Russian occupation after liberation.

The announcement comes a month after Zelensky appointed new governors for Donetsk and Rivne oblasts.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
12:26 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 76 times in 16 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 3, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
7:37 PM

Minister: Odesa port exports in January almost at pre-war levels.

A total of 6.3 million metric tons of goods were exported through ports in and around the city of Odesa in January 2024, which was "almost equal" to levels seen before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov reported on Feb. 3.
