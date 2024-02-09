Skip to content
Zelensky announces new chief of general staff

by Dmytro Basmat February 9, 2024 10:35 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a flag hoisting ceremony in Izium after the Ukrainian forces took control of the city from the Russian forces in Kharkiv Oblast on Sept. 14, 2022. Commander of the Ukrainian Land Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Governor of the Military Administration of the Kharkiv Region Oleg Sinegubov also attended the ceremony. (Metin AktaÅ/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has named Major General Anatoliy Barhilevych as the new Chief of General Staff for Ukraine's Armed Forces, Zelensky announced during his evening address on Feb. 9.

Zelensky made the appointment at the request of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, one day after Syrskyi himself was appointed to the top post on Feb. 8. Barhilevych replaces Lieutenant General Serhii Shaptala, who has served in his position since July 2021.

The change in ranks comes amid a shakeup in the country's leadership nearly two years into Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with Zelensky citing the need for "fresh energy" both in political and military leadership positions.

Following months of reports about a rift in Ukraine's political and military leadership, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who had led Ukraine's military since before the full-scale invasion.

During his address Zelensky described Barhilevych as "an experienced individual who understands the tasks of this war and Ukrainian objectives."

Zelensky also announced that Syrskyi has finalized candidates for the deputy chief positions of the General Staff, and Zelensky will be signing a decree in the coming days.

Zelensky dismisses Chief Commander Zaluzhnyi, appoints Syrskyi in his place
President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and appointed General Oleksandr Syrskyi in his place.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dmytro Basmat
