Russian elections, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky, War, The Hague
Zelensky: 'Putin fears justice and must end up in The Hague'

by Daria Shulzhenko March 17, 2024 11:40 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during his evening address on March 10, 2024. (President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin is "afraid of justice" and "must end up" at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his evening address on March 17.

"He is afraid of only one thing – justice,” Zelensky said. "(Putin) must end up in The Hague. That is what we must ensure, everyone in the world who values life and integrity."

Zelensky's address comes as Russia held its third and last day of presidential elections, with the voting being far from free and fair. According to preliminary data, Putin gained 87% of the vote.

Putin, who has ruled Russia since 2000, is seeking a fifth term as president. The win will put him in power until 2030.

In 2020, however, Russia held a rigged vote to approve constitutional amendments allowing Putin to run for two more presidential terms after his current one expires in 2024.

The vote effectively made Putin a dictator for life.

Putin ‘wins’ rigged Russian election; Ukrainians in occupied territories vote at gunpoint
Russian authorities on March 15-17 held a presidential election in two countries – Russia and the regions of Ukraine brutally occupied by the Kremlin. The voting was neither free nor fair, with the result known in advance. In the occupied areas, voting was held illegally at gunpoint. In Russia, th…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov

Zelensky said Putin is "addicted to power and does everything he can to rule forever."

"There is no legitimacy in this imitation of elections, and there can not be," Zelensky said.

"There is no evil he will not commit to prolong his personal power. And there is no one in the world who is safe from this," he said.

"Everything Russia does in the occupied territory of Ukraine is a crime. There must be just retribution for everything the Russian murderers have done in this war and for the sake of Putin's lifelong power."

Earlier on March 16, several countries, including the U.K., the U.S., and Canada, issued public statements denouncing Russia for holding an illegal vote in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Daria Shulzhenko
Reporter
Daria Shulzhenko is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been a lifestyle reporter at the Kyiv Post until November 2021. She graduated from Kyiv International University with a bachelor’s in linguistics, specializing in translation from English and German languages. She has previously worked as a freelance writer and researcher.Read more
Most popular

News Feed

8:38 PM

Drone reportedly hits military base in Russian-controlled Transnistria.

A drone hit a military base in Transnistria, in the Russian-controlled region of Moldova, local Telegram channel "Pervyi Prydnestrovskyi" claimed on March 17. The Telegram channel also published a video allegedly showing a helicopter being hit by a drone. The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the claim.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:33 AM

Mayor: 2 drones shot down over Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said the drones were intercepted over the city's Domodedovo district. Preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties.
