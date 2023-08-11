Zelensky pledges humanitarian aid to Slovenia due to devastating floods

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged on Aug. 11 to provide humanitarian assistance to Slovenia, which is currently dealing with severe flooding.

"Ukraine provides humanitarian aid to Slovenia in response to severe floods," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

"I signed a relevant decree yesterday. We help our friends even as we fight a war at home. Solidarity works both ways."

The flooding, which started last week due to torrential rains, has been described by Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob as the "worst natural disaster to ever hit" the country.

At least six people have died in the floods, and the property damage is estimated at around $500 million.

Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesperson of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, said on Aug. 7 that Ukraine will provide a helicopter to Slovenia to assist with search and rescue operations.

Both the current Prime Minister Golob and his predecessor Janez Jansa visited Kyiv during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Slovenia has previously provided both humanitarian aid and military support to Kyiv, including tanks and armored vehicles.