Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky pledges humanitarian aid to Slovenia due to devastating floods

by Martin Fornusek August 11, 2023 6:24 PM 1 min read
Ljubno ob Savinji flooded by the Savinja River on August 5, 2023, Slovenia. (Photo credit: Matej Povse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged on Aug. 11 to provide humanitarian assistance to Slovenia, which is currently dealing with severe flooding.

"Ukraine provides humanitarian aid to Slovenia in response to severe floods," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

"I signed a relevant decree yesterday. We help our friends even as we fight a war at home. Solidarity works both ways."

The flooding, which started last week due to torrential rains, has been described by Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob as the "worst natural disaster to ever hit" the country.

At least six people have died in the floods, and the property damage is estimated at around $500 million.

Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesperson of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, said on Aug. 7 that Ukraine will provide a helicopter to Slovenia to assist with search and rescue operations.

Both the current Prime Minister Golob and his predecessor Janez Jansa visited Kyiv during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Slovenia has previously provided both humanitarian aid and military support to Kyiv, including tanks and armored vehicles.

Slovenia, Ukraine sign declaration supporting Ukraine’s move toward EU, NATO membership
Slovenia is the ninth country to sign the declaration of support for Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration, after the Czech Republic, Belgium, Montenegro, Lithuania, Poland, Italy, Latvia and Iceland.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.