Telegraph: UK Foreign Secretary urges allies to ramp up arms production for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron urged NATO members to increase weapons production to boost Ukraine in its fight against Russia, The Telegraph reported on Nov. 29.

The 31 allied countries should use their combined economic strength to outlast Moscow, Cameron said at a private session during a NATO meeting in Brussels, according to the news outlet.

The foreign secretary reportedly said that NATO countries should sign multi-year, multi-country deals with arms manufacturers to meet Ukraine's needs for at least the next two years.

The allies convened amid growing concerns that aid for Ukraine is running thin, just as Moscow is ramping up its arms production and preparing for a long war.

The EU is expected to fail on its promise to supply Kyiv with 1 million shells by March 2024, while additional U.S. support is being stalled by political infighting in Congress.

"Two weeks ago, I was in Ukraine saying we need to do everything we could to help the Ukrainians repel this appalling aggression by Putin," Cameron told reporters.

"I'll be building consensus for that view here at NATO."

The meeting at the alliance's headquarters was also attended by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Nov. 29.

During a discussion with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the two officials agreed that the Western defense industry needs to coordinate its efforts to increase arms supplies for Ukraine.