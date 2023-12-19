Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Telegraph: UK to sign 10-year pact on naval security commitments for Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 19, 2023 10:03 AM 2 min read
Members of the ship's company aboard Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales as it leaves Portsmouth Naval Base for exercises off the coast of the U.S. on Sept. 1, 2023, more than a year after it broke down off the Isle of Wight at the start of a similar trip. (Photo by Ben Mitchell/PA Images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. plans to sign a 10-year Memorandum of Understanding to "keep Kyiv in the fight" against Russia in the Black Sea, the Telegraph reported on Dec. 18, citing unnamed British military sources.

Ukraine notched a remarkable success in its battle against Russia's much larger Black Sea Fleet since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, sinking the flagship vessel the Moskva and striking command posts deep into Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

U.K. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said in October that Ukraine's attacks against the Black Sea Fleet had led to the "functional defeat" of the Russian Navy in the Black Sea.

The Memorandum of Understanding will contain provisions for improving naval capabilities by providing ships, equipment, naval-based missiles like the brimstone, and training of Ukrainian naval forces. Due to security reasons, the specifics of the weapons provisions could not be clarified.

Intelligence sharing is one of the key elements of the MoU, officials said.

It also has plans for protecting post-war Ukraine, including preventative measures and pledges to reintroduce sanctions and increase weapons deliveries if Russia should decide to attack again.

“We continue to work closely with Ukraine to provide it with the military, diplomatic and economic support it needs until the end of this war and beyond,” a Defense Ministry spokesperson said.

Ukrainian soldiers storming eastern bank of Dnipro fear their mission is hopeless
Editor’s note: Full names and the deployment locations of the soldiers interviewed for this story are not disclosed since they weren’t authorized to speak to the press. KHERSON OBLAST – Mortars are the first things that greet the Ukrainian soldiers who are lucky enough to make it across the Dnipro
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:03 PM

Estonia expels Russian head of church.

The Estonian government did not extend the residence permit of Metropolitan Yevgeniy of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, forcing him to leave by Feb. 6, the ERR public broadcaster reported on Jan. 18.
1:07 PM

Ukraine to prioritize restoring air travel.

Ukraine is working with its partners to restore air travel as quickly as possible, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Rostyslav Shurma said at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 18.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.