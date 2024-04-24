Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, United States, War, US aid, Western aid
Zelensky on US aid: 'We will do everything to compensate for the 6 months that have passed in debate and doubt'

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 25, 2024 12:02 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky attends the 'Ukraine. Year 2024' forum on Feb. 25, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Oleksandr Gusev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his April 24 evening address that Ukraine "will do everything" to compensate for the six months that passed while the country waited for the U.S. to pass further assistance for Kyiv.

After months of political infighting and a deteriorating situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, the U.S. House of Representatives finally passed the crucial foreign aid package on April 20, which includes $60.84 billion for Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden first requested Congress approve the aid last October.

Biden on April 24 signed the foreign aid bill containing nearly $61 billion for Ukraine into law, marking the final step of the legislative process.

Zelensky thanked Biden, Congress, and all the Americans who support Ukraine in its defense against the Russian full-scale invasion.

"Now, we will do everything to compensate for the six months that have passed in debate and doubt," the president said.

Zelensky stressed that Kyiv and its allies have to turn everything Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin have done to Ukraine during this period against them.

"All his (Putin's) actions at the front, all his attacks on our energy sector and infrastructure, all his terror against our cities and villages – all this should mobilize us, everyone in the world who really values life, to put more pressure on Russia."

The president also noted that Ukraine and the U.S. are trying to send this latest military package "as quickly as possible" to supply the Ukrainian forces with ATACMS, artillery, anti-tank weapons, HIMARS munitions, as well as air defense systems and other equipment.

As Biden signed the foreign aid bill, the Pentagon said it was ready to move forward with sending $1 billion of weapons from U.S. stockpiles to Kyiv.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
