Pentagon ready to send $1 billion in weapons to Kyiv after Biden signs aid bill

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 24, 2024 7:48 PM 2 min read
An aerial view of the Pentagon, May 15, 2023.(U.S. Department of Defense, Air Force Staff)
The Pentagon announced on April 24 that it is ready to move forward with sending $1 billion of weapons from U.S. stockpiles to Kyiv now that President Joe Biden has signed a $95 billion aid package that includes more aid for Ukraine.

Biden signed the foreign aid bill into law on April 24, which contains close to $61 billion for Ukraine, following months of delays and political infighting in Congress.

This is the first defense package Ukraine will receive under the signed aid bill. A previous one worth $300 million was announced by Washington on March 12.

The new package will include RIM-7 and AIM-9M missiles for air defense, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, TOW missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

It will also include additional ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), precision aerial munitions artillery shells, including high explosive and dual-purpose improved conventional munitions rounds (DPICM), and various other support equipment.

"This package will surge munitions, weapons, and equipment forward to support Ukraine's ability to defend its frontlines, protect its cities, and counter Russia's continued attacks," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Biden said during a briefing on April 24 after signing the bill into law that he would order the Pentagon to send weapons to Kyiv in the next few hours.

Pentagon spokesperson General Pat Ryder earlier said that the flow of U.S. military assistance could resume within days following Biden's signature.

Some of the U.S. military aid for Kyiv is already reportedly in Germany and Poland, cutting down the time needed for the weapons and equipment to reach the front line.

Other pieces derived from the $61 billion package may take more time, as they may need to be sent from the U.S. or other locations. Some potential items of military aid will also need to be purchased or even manufactured, which will take even longer.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
