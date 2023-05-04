Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky on Ukraine counteroffensive: 'We don't think about failure'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 4, 2023 7:50 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on May 4, 2023 in The Hague, Netherlands. (P van Katwijk/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 4, as cited by Ukrainska Pravda, that Ukraine is actively preparing for an upcoming counteroffensive, and there are no options for failure for the country's leadership.

"We think about how to prepare for a counteroffensive, but we don't think that we might not succeed. This is not our way," Zelensky said during a joint press conference with the prime ministers of the Netherlands and Belgium.

"We are doing our best. Not only our military but also society, our factories, our entrepreneurs - everyone is thinking about strengthening our army daily."

However, Zelensky added that "success" might not be the wrong word to describe the counteroffensive's potential results as Ukraine loses people while liberating its territories.

The outcome of the anticipated counteroffensive is expected to be a critical turning point in the war that will determine whether Kyiv reclaims more of its territory or is pressured by allies to meet with Russia at the negotiating table.

On April 28, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine's preparations for an upcoming counteroffensive are "coming to an end" as the military undergoes training on Western-provided weapons.

According to a U.S. intelligence assessment from one of the recently leaked secret documents, Ukraine's problems with the accumulation of troops, ammunition, and equipment could allegedly lead to its military falling "well short" of Kyiv's initial goals for the expected counteroffensive, the Washington Post reported on April 10.

Blinken: Ukraine’s success on battlefield quickest way to ‘just and durable peace’
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Fox News on May 2 that Washington knew Ukraine was contemplating a counteroffensive “in the coming weeks,” and it was monitoring the course of events.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.