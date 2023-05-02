Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Blinken: Ukraine's success on battlefield quickest way to 'just and durable peace'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 2, 2023 10:29 PM 2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken gestures to Alfred Mutua, the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, during a press conference at the U.S. State Department on April 24, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Fox News on May 2 that Washington knew Ukraine was contemplating a counteroffensive "in the coming weeks," and it was monitoring the course of events.

"Let’s see what happens with that," Blinken said.

"(Ukraine's) success on the battlefield is the best way and probably the quickest way to actually get to a negotiation that produces a just and durable peace."

He added that Russia had failed to achieve its initial goals in Ukraine and it "was not going to succeed."

He also commented on China's Xi Jinping call with President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 26.

Blinken said the U.S. was "open to any country engaging in responsible efforts to try to advance peace," but it would need to begin with the recognition of the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine.

"Any peace agreement has to have that as its foundation," he said, adding "anyone who’s engaging in efforts to advance peace" should talk directly to the Ukrainians.

China approved a UN resolution on May 2 that referred to the "unprecedented challenges" facing Europe "following the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and earlier against Georgia."

The resolution also calls for "reparations" for the victims of Russia's military aggression and "prosecution of all those responsible for violations of international law."

Yet China has so far refused to publicly condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine and annexation of Ukrainian territories, which is at odds with respect for international law and sovereignty outlined in its 12-point peace plan for Ukraine.

Beijing's 12-point plan calls on all parties to respect the sovereignty of all nations, safeguard nuclear facilities, facilitate grain exports, and protect civilians and prisoners of war.

However, the proposal also urges abandoning "the Cold War mentality" and "stopping unilateral sanctions," rhetoric frequently used by Beijing to criticize the West's response to Russia's war.

Russia’s new guided bombs pose increasingly serious threat to Ukraine
Still unable to achieve air supremacy, Russia is nevertheless finding ways to threaten Ukraine from the sky. Early this year, Russia introduced guided bombs — essentially, the regular gravity bombs modified to be dropped by multirole fighter-bombers from safe distances and deal precise and very dam…
Kyiv IndependentIllia Ponomarenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.