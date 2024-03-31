Zelensky on Easter Sunday: 'There’s no night or day when Russian terror doesn’t attempt to ruin our lives'

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky wished a happy Easter Sunday to Ukrainians who celebrate according to the Gregorian calendar on March 31.

"Congratulations to Ukrainians and all Christians celebrating Easter today," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

"A holiday that reminds us of the strength of the spirit that will not allow the darkness to win. He will not let his will be overshadowed. And which units – units families, peoples, and continents."

Ukraine's Catholic, Protestant, and Greek Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter Sunday according to the Gregorian calendar. Easter Sunday falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox, typically between March 22nd and April 25th.

Ukraine's Orthodox Christians follow the Julian calendar, meaning Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox, typically between April 4th and May 8th. This year, Orthodox Easter will fall on May 5.

"Now there is not a day or night when Russian terror does not try to break our lives," Zelensky said. "This night – again rockets, again Shaheds (drones were used) against people."

"But we defend ourselves, we endure, our spirit does not give in and knows that death can be averted. Life can prevail."

Russia launched another missile and drone attack against Ukraine overnight on March 31, targeting critical infrastructure facilities and killing at least one person.

Russian troops hit Ukraine with drones and missiles, including 11 Shahed drones, 14 cruise missiles, an Kh-59 guided missile, and an Iskander-M ballistic missile, the Air Force reported. A total of nine cruise missiles and nine drones were downed.

"May all prayers for protection from evil be heard today," Zelensky said in his Easter Sunday address.

"May faith unite all good hearts and strengthen those who defend their home. And may real peace become closer for all of our Ukraine and all peoples who suffer from wars. Have a quiet Easter!"