Zelensky on Easter Sunday: 'There’s no night or day when Russian terror doesn’t attempt to ruin our lives'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 31, 2024 1:27 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky wished a happy Easter Sunday to Ukrainians who celebrate according to the Gregorian calendar on March 31.

"Congratulations to Ukrainians and all Christians celebrating Easter today," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

"A holiday that reminds us of the strength of the spirit that will not allow the darkness to win. He will not let his will be overshadowed. And which units – units families, peoples, and continents."

Ukraine's Catholic, Protestant, and Greek Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter Sunday according to the Gregorian calendar. Easter Sunday falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox, typically between March 22nd and April 25th.

Ukraine's Orthodox Christians follow the Julian calendar, meaning Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox, typically between April 4th and May 8th. This year, Orthodox Easter will fall on May 5.

"Now there is not a day or night when Russian terror does not try to break our lives," Zelensky said. "This night – again rockets, again Shaheds (drones were used) against people."

"But we defend ourselves, we endure, our spirit does not give in and knows that death can be averted. Life can prevail."

Russia launched another missile and drone attack against Ukraine overnight on March 31, targeting critical infrastructure facilities and killing at least one person.

Russian troops hit Ukraine with drones and missiles, including 11 Shahed drones, 14 cruise missiles, an Kh-59 guided missile, and an Iskander-M ballistic missile, the Air Force reported. A total of nine cruise missiles and nine drones were downed.

"May all prayers for protection from evil be heard today," Zelensky said in his Easter Sunday address.

"May faith unite all good hearts and strengthen those who defend their home. And may real peace become closer for all of our Ukraine and all peoples who suffer from wars. Have a quiet Easter!"

Ukraine’s critical infrastructure targeted in Russian overnight attack
Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles overnight on March 31, damaging infrastructure facilities and killing at least one person.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:33 AM

ISW: Russian air defense struggles to protect key targets.

"Russian forces appear to struggle with properly deploying short-range air defense systems along expected flight vectors for Ukrainian drones, and the Russian military appears to have even failed to cover important potential targets in reportedly well-defended areas within Russia," the ISW said.
12:21 AM

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast injure 4 civilians.

Three people in Kurakhove sustained shrapnel wounds when artillery shelling struck their apartment buildings. Cannon artillery shelling in Kostiantynivka injured a 75-year-old resident, who was subsequently hospitalized.
11:47 PM

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 1.

Russia launched a guided projectile at a residential area of Kharkiv during an evening attack, injuring one person, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on March 30.
8:52 PM

Russia reportedly carries out mass deportations of migrants.

Russia is conducting raids on raids on dormitories and apartments known to house Central Asian migrants and is carrying out mass deportations in response to the recent terrorist attack on Moscow, Russian independent media outlet Meduza reported on March 30.
