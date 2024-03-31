Air Force: Ukraine downs 9 cruise missiles, 9 drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine downed nine of the Х-101 and Х-555 cruise missiles and nine of the Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight on March 31.

Russia launched a total of 14 cruise missiles, 11 drones, an Iskander-M ballistic missile, and an X-59 guided missile at Ukraine, the Air Force said.

The report did not specify what happened to the drones and missiles that were not downed.

Overnight on March 31, Russian troops targeted Ukraine’s southern regions, damaging infrastructure in Odesa and Kherson oblasts, Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported earlier.

The strikes damaged energy infrastructure in Odesa Oblast and an agricultural facility in Kherson Oblast.

According to the Air Force, Russian troops launched the drones from Russia's Saratov Oblast and missiles from the occupied Crimea. The guided missile was launched from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Air Force said.