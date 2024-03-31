Skip to content
Russian attack, War, Air Force, Drone attack, Missile attack, Ukraine
Air Force: Ukraine downs 9 cruise missiles, 9 drones overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 31, 2024 10:17 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Remains of a Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukraine downed nine of the Х-101 and Х-555 cruise missiles and nine of the Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight on March 31.

Russia launched a total of 14 cruise missiles, 11 drones, an Iskander-M ballistic missile, and an X-59 guided missile at Ukraine, the Air Force said.

The report did not specify what happened to the drones and missiles that were not downed.

Overnight on March 31, Russian troops targeted Ukraine’s southern regions, damaging infrastructure in Odesa and Kherson oblasts, Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported earlier.

The strikes damaged energy infrastructure in Odesa Oblast and an agricultural facility in Kherson Oblast.

According to the Air Force, Russian troops launched the drones from Russia's Saratov Oblast and missiles from the occupied Crimea. The guided missile was launched from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Air Force said.

What we know about hypersonic Zircon missiles – Russia's latest threat
While Russian missile strikes on Kyiv have become horrifyingly routine during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the attack that occurred on March 25 was a rare event. Air raid sirens that normally give people more than enough time to grab a coat and get to the nearest shelter before missiles
Chris York
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
News Feed

6:33 AM

ISW: Russian air defense struggles to protect key targets.

"Russian forces appear to struggle with properly deploying short-range air defense systems along expected flight vectors for Ukrainian drones, and the Russian military appears to have even failed to cover important potential targets in reportedly well-defended areas within Russia," the ISW said.
12:21 AM

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast injure 4 civilians.

Three people in Kurakhove sustained shrapnel wounds when artillery shelling struck their apartment buildings. Cannon artillery shelling in Kostiantynivka injured a 75-year-old resident, who was subsequently hospitalized.
11:47 PM

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 1.

Russia launched a guided projectile at a residential area of Kharkiv during an evening attack, injuring one person, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on March 30.
8:52 PM

Russia reportedly carries out mass deportations of migrants.

Russia is conducting raids on raids on dormitories and apartments known to house Central Asian migrants and is carrying out mass deportations in response to the recent terrorist attack on Moscow, Russian independent media outlet Meduza reported on March 30.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.