'Miniature universes:' The personal spaces of women at war (Photos)

War has long been framed as the domain of men, reinforced by language, imagery, and tradition. But after Russia invaded Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in 2014, Ukrainian women took up arms, proving that in the fight for national sovereignty, it is not gender but loyalty to one’s country that defines a soldier.

Photographer Marisya Myanovska’s series “Zone of Seismic Activity” captures the role of women in Ukraine’s Armed Forces — where over 70,000 women now serve today — not only through the stark symbols of war, such as unexploded shells and combat uniforms, but also through intimate moments of daily life on the front lines. Her images challenge traditional narratives, revealing the unseen, the overlooked, and the undeniable presence of women in war.

On International Women’s Day, the Kyiv Independent presents excerpts from Myanovska’s photo series to show that Ukrainian women defending their country against Russian aggression are not only counted but seen.

A person’s personal space is a miniature universe — fragile in war, always on the brink of disappearing.

Just like the universe itself.

In August 2024, I traveled to the combat zone to document how war reshapes women's lives.

I followed three female service members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv and Donetsk areas: Oksana "Ksena" Rubanyak, an unmanned aerial vehicles platoon commander; Andriana "Malysh" Arekhta, a weapons operator in a Special Operations Forces unit; and Yulia "Kuba" Sidorova, a combat medic with the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade. I slept beside them, brushed my teeth next to them, accompanied them to positions, and shared conversations over coffee. Yet, they rarely spoke of combat, focusing instead on moments when they could simply be themselves.

In war, personal space is unstable. Solitude is rare. Boundaries shrink — to a car, a sleeping bag, or, if lucky, a restroom, a shower, or a clearing in the forest. The closer to the "zero line," the more space collapses inward, leaving only the refuge of one’s own body.

My project explores the fragile personal space of women in war — its boundaries, its instability, and its connection to the ever-changing front lines.

- Marysia Myanovska

L: "Ksena" carrying drone components, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, in Aug. 2024. R: A Ukrainian military dugout, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, in Aug. 2024. (Marysia Myanovska).

Oksana resting in her car after a trip to her unit's positions, Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, in Aug. 2024. (Marysia Myanovska).

The building where the Special Operations Forces unit in which Andriana serves is based, Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, in Aug. 2024. (Marysia Myanovska).

"Malysh" has been sleeping in her car for a year — this is her only "private" space, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, in Aug. 2024. (Marysia Myanovska).

A destroyed bridge over the Siverskyi Donets River, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, in Aug. 2024. (Marysia Myanovska).

L: A room in the house where "Malysh's" unit lives, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, in Aug. 2024. R: "Kuba" taking a makeshift shower, Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, in Oct. 2024. (Marysia Myanovska).

Olesya "Alaska," a combat medic, rests while visiting the place of deployment of her friend Kuba, Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, in Oct. 2024. (Marysia Myanovska).

"Malysh" on the west bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, in Aug. 2024. (Marysia Myanovska).

Fortifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, in Aug. 2024. (Marysia Myanovska).

L: "Ksena" drinks tea at the location in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, in Aug. 2024. R: Missile debris in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, in Oct. 2024. (Marysia Myanovska)

"Kuba" searches for the wounded at the site of a Russian KAB glided bomb strike, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, in Sept. 2024. (Marysia Myanovska).

"Kuba" at the site of a Russian KAB glided bomb strike, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, in Sept. 2024. (Marysia Myanovska)

The site of a Russian KAB glided bomb strike, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, in Sept. 2024. (Marysia Myanovska).