Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky names '3 important victories' Ukraine needs on international stage

by Martin Fornusek November 25, 2023 12:07 AM 2 min read
Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference in Kyiv on Nov. 24, 2023. (Edgars Rinkevics/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three victories Ukraine needs on the international stage are the support of the U.S. Congress, of the EU, and Ukraine's accession to the European bloc, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 24, New Voice reported.

Kyiv is working through the media and diplomatic channels to ensure the support of foreign partners, Zelensky said at a press conference with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics.

"We are working with the United States, the administration of President (Joe) Biden, with the two parties of Congress. We also work with the EU," Zelensky said.

The White House is seeking to push through a $105 billion funding package that includes $61 billion for Ukraine but faces resistance from House Republicans.

After the House passed a stopgap funding bill excluding Ukraine aid on Nov. 14 to prevent the government shutdown, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Biden's spending bill would be considered sometime after Nov. 23.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

"With Congress, it's a challenge, it's not easy," Zelensky admitted.

"We cannot affect everything, but Ukraine has to do all it can and beyond."

The president also stressed the importance of the EU support, namely the proposed $53 billion funding package and Ukraine's membership bid.

The EU faces growing Ukraine-skeptic forces as well. Hungary and Slovakia have criticized support for Kyiv and sanctions against Russia, and Budapest voiced opposition to the start of Ukraine's EU membership talks.

This week's Dutch elections saw the victory of a far-right party with a record of criticizing Ukraine support, spelling an uncertain future for the two countries' relations on a bilateral and European level.

From F-16s to frozen assets: How Dutch far-right’s win could impact Ukraine
Nearly two decades after launching his far-right political party, mixing xenophobia with Euroskepticism, Geert Wilders emerged as the winner of the Dutch parliamentary elections on Nov. 22. “The winds of change are here,” said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, after potentially receiving one m…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Author: Martin Fornusek
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
3:53 PM

NGO returns 3 children from Russian-occupied territory.

This time, the NGO rescued an eight-year-old boy, Yelysei, who lived with his grandmother in an occupied part of Kherson Oblast. When the boy’s grandmother died, "Russian occupation authorities immediately placed the child in an orphanage," Kuleba said.
12:59 PM

Borrell: Putin will 'continue war until final victory'.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin "cannot be satisfied with a limited territorial victory" and "has decided to continue the war until the final victory," the EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said in an interview with the Guardian on Dec. 24.
12:30 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 23, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
11:00 PM

Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast injures 5.

Russian forces attacked Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 23, injuring five people, the Prosecutor General's Office reported. Five men, aged 35, 49, 50, and 56, who were working at the time of the attack, suffered injuries of varying degrees.
7:49 PM

Explosions rock Kherson, causing multiple fires.

Multiple fires are burning in several residential neighborhoods in Kherson after "mass strike" by Russian forces in the early evening on Dec. 23, the head of the city's military administration announced on Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.