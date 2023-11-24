Zelensky names '3 important victories' Ukraine needs on international stage

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three victories Ukraine needs on the international stage are the support of the U.S. Congress, of the EU, and Ukraine's accession to the European bloc, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 24, New Voice reported.

Kyiv is working through the media and diplomatic channels to ensure the support of foreign partners, Zelensky said at a press conference with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics.

"We are working with the United States, the administration of President (Joe) Biden, with the two parties of Congress. We also work with the EU," Zelensky said.

The White House is seeking to push through a $105 billion funding package that includes $61 billion for Ukraine but faces resistance from House Republicans.

After the House passed a stopgap funding bill excluding Ukraine aid on Nov. 14 to prevent the government shutdown, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Biden's spending bill would be considered sometime after Nov. 23.

"With Congress, it's a challenge, it's not easy," Zelensky admitted.

"We cannot affect everything, but Ukraine has to do all it can and beyond."

The president also stressed the importance of the EU support, namely the proposed $53 billion funding package and Ukraine's membership bid.

The EU faces growing Ukraine-skeptic forces as well. Hungary and Slovakia have criticized support for Kyiv and sanctions against Russia, and Budapest voiced opposition to the start of Ukraine's EU membership talks.

This week's Dutch elections saw the victory of a far-right party with a record of criticizing Ukraine support, spelling an uncertain future for the two countries' relations on a bilateral and European level.