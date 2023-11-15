Skip to content
Majority leader: US Senate to consider Ukraine aid bill after Nov. 23

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 15, 2023 3:37 PM 2 min read
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, gives a thumbs up at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Anna Rose Layden/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Senate will reconvene after Nov. 23 to consider a joint funding bill that includes aid for Ukraine and Israel, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) said at a press conference on Nov. 14.

The proposed bill, which would lump aid for Ukraine along with packages for Israel, the Indo-Pacific region, and humanitarian support, had bipartisan support, Schumer claimed.

"It will be a very high priority," Schumer said.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a stopgap funding bill on Nov. 14 in order to prevent the looming government shutdown, but it did not include aid for Ukraine or Israel.

The bill will now go to the Senate, which must pass it before the deadline on Nov. 17, and then to the White House.

However, the bill would only forestall debates about more long-term budget plans, as it proposes to keep the government funded in two staggered segments until Feb. 2 at the latest.

U.S. President Joe Biden previously asked the U.S. Congress to approve a new $106 billion aid package, including more than $61 billion in funding for aid to Ukraine.

When asked why he did not support a standalone proposal from U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (D) for aid for Israel, Schumer said that it was not a "serious" proposal, adding that Biden threatened to veto it if it did not include aid for Ukraine.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
News Feed

7:53 AM

Air defense downs 14 Russian drones overnight.

Ukraine's air defense forces downed 14 Russian drones overnight on Dec. 15, the Air Force said on Telegram. The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Krasnodar Krai, Russia.
5:30 AM

Hungary blocks 50-billion-euro EU aid for Ukraine.

Hungary has obstructed the European Union's endorsement of a financial assistance package for Ukraine consisting of 50 billion euros ($55 billion), following EU leaders' formal approval to commence accession negotiations with Ukraine, marking a significant milestone for Kyiv in its efforts to strengthen support from its allies.
3:32 AM

EU agrees to 12th sanctions package against Russia.

European Union countries have agreed to a 12th sanctions package against Russia, moving to ban the import of Russian diamonds among other measures, the European Council announced in a statement on Dec. 14.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

