Zelensky meets with Belgian king in Brussels

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with King Philippe I of Belgium in Brussels on Feb. 9, presenting him and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo with a fragment of a downed Russian Su-25 aircraft.

“The Ukrainian pilots had written the words ‘Together we win,’” on the fragment, the Belgian monarchy’s press service said.

Zelensky addressed the European Parliament in Brussels on Feb. 9 as the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion approaches, saying that the EU and Ukraine are fighting together against the “biggest anti-European force of the modern world."

Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to Brussels together from Paris on Feb. 9.