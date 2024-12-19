Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

Zelensky meets top EU officials in Brussels, discusses 'just peace' approach

by Kateryna Denisova December 19, 2024 2:36 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 19, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky/X)
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the new president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a two-day summit in Brussels on Dec. 19.

Zelensky and Costa discussed how to support Ukraine and the importance of Western efforts to achieve a "just peace."

"As we approach the start of the new year, we really need unity between the United States, the EU, and European countries," Zelensky said alongside Costa. "Only together, the U.S. and Europe can truly stop (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and save Ukraine."

President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Council President Antonio Costa during a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 19, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky/X)

Among other topics, the officials discussed protecting Ukraine's energy infrastructure from Russian aerial attacks and increasing domestic defense production.

Separately, Zelensky and von der Leyen also discussed Kyiv's accession to the EU and the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Treasury Department announced that it will provide $20 billion in loan assistance to Ukraine, marking its contribution to a broader $50 billion initiative supported by G7 countries.

Ukraine is expected to receive 18.1 billion euros ($18.8 billion) in macro-financial aid from the EU as part of the G7 loan. The first tranche will be disbursed in January 2025, Zelensky added.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
