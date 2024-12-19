Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Peace Negotiations, War, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Ukraine won't limit army's strength as part of potential peace talks, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Denisova December 19, 2024 11:32 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 19, 2024 (Ihor Kuznietsov/Novyny Live/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will not agree to reduce its Armed Forces even if Kyiv receives an invitation to join NATO, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists in Brussels overnight on Dec. 19, according to a Kyiv Independent reporter.

"Demilitarization" was one of the insincere excuses that Russian President Vladimir Putin used to justify a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Moscow demanded Ukraine to reduce its army to 50,000 people, five times fewer than the country had by 2022, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's (RFE/RL) investigation project Sistema reported in November, citing an obtained first draft of Moscow's peace offer to Kyiv.

According to Zelensky, Western guarantees to provide Kyiv with military and financial aid are not enough to guarantee that Putin will not attack Kyiv again.

"Therefore, the best thing is a strong army, a large army, the largest army in Europe. We simply have no right to limit the strength of our army in any case," the president said.

Kyiv's membership in NATO would be the best security guarantee, Zelensky reiterated during a briefing after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels on Dec. 19.

"We do not expect (an invitation to NATO) from anyone, (but) we are fighting for this right," he added. Zelensky also told journalists that Ukraine will make every effort to be strong enough in 2025 to end the war through diplomacy.

Earlier, Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, said that Kyiv is not prepared to enter negotiations with Russia as it lacks sufficient Western support to engage from a position of strength.

"We will do everything so that next year we can be strong and move on to diplomacy," Zelensky said.

"I don't believe that Putin wants the war to end, so we will figure it out. In any case, on our part, we are doing everything to end this war fairly for us, for Ukraine."

Ukraine has shifted its rhetoric amid growing expectations of possible ceasefire talks as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he aims to push Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table.

Zelensky sees ‘positive response’ from some European leaders on potential peacekeeping force in Ukraine
Ukraine is “discussing ideas with European leaders” on the potential deployment of European peacekeeping forces to the embattled country, President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters during a press briefing on Dec. 18.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:42 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 8 in Ukraine over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 45 of the 85 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles launched overnight, the Air Force reported. Forty drones were reportedly lost across Ukraine thanks to electronic warfare countermeasures.
6:26 AM

UK announces $283 million military aid package for Ukraine.

According to media reports, the package includes over 92 million pound ($115 million) in equipment to support Ukraine's navy, including small boats as well as reconnaissance drones. A further 39 million pounds ($49 million) will be used to supply over 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.