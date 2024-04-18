Zelensky meets German vice-chancellor in Kyiv to discuss air defense

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with Germany's Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck during the latter's visit to Kyiv on April 18.

The president and Habeck, who is also Germany's economy and environment minister, discussed Ukraine's need for more air defenses.

As Kyiv continues to appeal to its partners for additional air defense systems to protect itself against Russian attacks, Berlin recently announced the delivery of an additional Patriot system.

Habeck arrived in Ukraine's capital together with Helmut Rauch, the head of Germany's Diehl Defense company that manufactures IRIS-T air defense systems.

In a comment for the German magazine Bild, Rauch said: "Three of our systems are already in Ukraine, and more will be delivered this year. The next one is just a few weeks away."

"I thank Germany and the German society for their very important assistance to Ukraine throughout the full-scale war," Zelensky said on his Telegram channel.

"We cannot overestimate the value of your decision to send a new Patriot system. Protecting the sky is our priority today."