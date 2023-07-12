Zelensky meets Biden for talks during NATO summit in Vilnius

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden met for bilateral talks during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Zelensky informed on July 12.

"The meeting with Mr. President Biden has begun. The focus is on security and everything that enhances it. It will be meaningful," Zelensky tweeted.

Biden's Security Advisor Jake Sullivan indicated earlier on July 12 that the parties will discuss the transfer of long-range missiles to Ukraine. According to The New York Times, the White House is considering providing Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles.

During the summit, France pledged to supply Ukraine with long-range SCALP missiles, which can travel 250 kilometers. The French weapons system is equivalent to the British Storm Shadow, which the U.K. delivered to Ukraine in May 2023.