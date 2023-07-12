Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky meets Biden for talks during NATO summit in Vilnius

by Martin Fornusek July 12, 2023 6:20 PM 1 min read
US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau onstage during a G7 declaration of joint support for Ukraine on July 12, 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden met for bilateral talks during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Zelensky informed on July 12.

"The meeting with Mr. President Biden has begun. The focus is on security and everything that enhances it. It will be meaningful," Zelensky tweeted.

Biden's Security Advisor Jake Sullivan indicated earlier on July 12 that the parties will discuss the transfer of long-range missiles to Ukraine. According to The New York Times, the White House is considering providing Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles.

During the summit, France pledged to supply Ukraine with long-range SCALP missiles, which can travel 250 kilometers. The French weapons system is equivalent to the British Storm Shadow, which the U.K. delivered to Ukraine in May 2023.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
