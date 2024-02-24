Skip to content
Zelensky: Western long-range weapons won't be used outside of Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2024 8:57 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference in Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2024. (President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will not use weapons supplied by foreign partners to strike targets outside of the country’s borders, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press conference on Feb. 24. 

Ukraine has long been pleading to get long-range missiles from allies, including ATACMS and Taurus from the U.S. and Germany, respectively. Western partners have so far been reluctant to deliver the weapons that could be used to strike targets within Russia, reportedly out of the fear of potentially escalating the conflict.

Speaking on the two-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Zelensky said that Ukraine will use its own weapons on targets outside of Ukraine's occupied territories.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine needs additional air defense to protect civilians and soldiers.

On Feb. 19, NBC reported that the United States was prepared to provide Ukraine with newer long-range missiles that can strike targets up to 300 kilometers away if a new funding package was approved by Congress.

In October 2023, the U.S. delivered an older model of the Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), which has a reduced range of 165 kilometers.

Zelensky's comments came a day after Ukraine reported that it had downed another Russian A-50 aircraft over the Azov Sea.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

9:13 PM

UK will boost humanitarian aid to Ukraine by over $10 million.

"Ukrainians are bravely defending their land against Russia’s brutal invasion, but the past two years of war have had a tragic impact on millions of people across Ukraine. Families have been separated, towns and villages decimated, and vital civilian infrastructure destroyed," said U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron in a written statement.
2:30 PM

Russia's Supreme Court head dies in Moscow.

Vyacheslav Lebedev, who was chairman of Russia's Supreme Court since December 1991, died in Moscow on Feb. 23. Russia's judiciary has long been controlled by the Kremlin, with the country's parliament rubber stamping a heap of oppressive legislation, while courts handing out politically motivated sentences.
2:22 PM

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Kyiv.

"With their indomitable courage I have no doubt that the Ukrainians will win and expel Putin’s forces – provided we give them the military, political and economic help that they need," Johnson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
1:44 PM

Zelensky: 'We are 730 days closer to victory'.

"Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow our Ukraine to end," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video marking the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
