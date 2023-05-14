Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky holds phone call with South African President

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 14, 2023 6:44 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had spoken with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on May 13. The two talked about “the peace formula, about justice, and about how our world should be united by the rules of international law.”

“Anyone who helps the aggressor with weapons will be an accomplice with all consequences,” Zelensky said during his evening address from Rome.

Earlier, the U.S. accused South Africa of supplying weapons and ammunition to Russia.

U.S. officials were “confident” that “weapons and ammunition were loaded onto the Lady R, a Russian vessel under sanctions that docked at Simon’s Town naval dockyard near Cape Town in December,” the Financial Times reported.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told lawmakers that the matter was being looked into and would be discussed “in time.”

On May 12, South Africa said it “didn’t approve any arms to Russia.”

According to Reuters, officials didn’t specify whether an unapproved shipment had left the country.

During the phone call, Zelensky called on Ramaphosa “to join together with other countries, all continents, Africa the joint work to implement [Ukrainian] peace formula.”

South Africa denies it supplied weapons, ammunition to Russia
South Africa denied U.S. accusations that it had supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition, Reuters reported on May 12.
Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
