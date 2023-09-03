Zelensky holds phone call with Macron on military aid, Ukrainian peace formula

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron held a phone call on Sept. 3, Zelensky said on his official Telegram channel.

Topics of discussion included France's military support for Ukraine, the country's urgent needs, and the "active role of France" in the Ukrainian peace formula ahead of the Global Peace Summit, to be held on Oct. 25-28 in New York.

“France truly values freedom and is helping to protect it,” Zelensky wrote. “It is very important that as many countries as possible, including those in the Global South, join (the peace formula).”

A ten-point peace plan to end Russia's war was announced in November last year by Zelensky at the G20 summit.

Zelensky added that the two leaders has started negotiations on bilateral security guarantees for Ukraine.

In addition, two presidents talked about ensuring a “grain corridor" from Ukrainian seaports through the Black Sea, which has been blocked by Russia since its all-out invasion, as well as ways to strengthen the security of the coastal Odesa Oblast.

“We agreed to strengthen cooperation in protecting sea routes,” Zelensky said.

According to the post, Macron also confirmed that French companies will participate in the first Ukrainian Defense Industry Forum this fall.