Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky holds phone call with Macron on military aid, Ukrainian peace formula

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 3, 2023 8:07 PM 2 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) ahead of a meeting at the Elysée Palace in Paris, France, on May 14, 2023. Zelensky arrived in France for a "working dinner" with Macron on a European trip to secure further aid commitments amid Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. (Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron held a phone call on Sept. 3, Zelensky said on his official Telegram channel.

Topics of discussion included France's military support for Ukraine, the country's urgent needs, and the "active role of France" in the Ukrainian peace formula ahead of the Global Peace Summit, to be held on Oct. 25-28 in New York.

“France truly values freedom and is helping to protect it,” Zelensky wrote. “It is very important that as many countries as possible, including those in the Global South, join (the peace formula).”

A ten-point peace plan to end Russia's war was announced in November last year by Zelensky at the G20 summit.

Zelensky added that the two leaders has started negotiations on bilateral security guarantees for Ukraine.

In addition, two presidents talked about ensuring a “grain corridor" from Ukrainian seaports through the Black Sea, which has been blocked by Russia since its all-out invasion, as well as ways to strengthen the security of the coastal Odesa Oblast.

“We agreed to strengthen cooperation in protecting sea routes,” Zelensky said.

According to the post, Macron also confirmed that French companies will participate in the first Ukrainian Defense Industry Forum this fall.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
