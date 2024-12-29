Zelensky extends condolences over deadly South Korean plane crash.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed condolences on Dec. 29 to the families of victims and the people of South Korea following a tragic Jeju Air plane crash that killed at least 176 people, marking the worst air disaster involving a South Korean airline in decades.

The Jeju Air jetliner, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, crash-landed at Muan International Airport in Muan County.

Two crew members survived, while three individuals remain unaccounted for, according to local fire and rescue officials.

"Tragic news of a devastating Jeju Air accident at Muan International Airport in Muan County, Republic of Korea, claiming so many lives. Each life lost is an immeasurable tragedy," Zelensky said.

Ukraine’s president expressed deep condolences to the families and the Korean people, as well as Acting South Korean President Choi Sang-mok.

"We share your sorrow and stand with the Korean people in this time of grief," Zelensky said.