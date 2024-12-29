Skip to content
Zelensky extends condolences over deadly South Korean plane crash

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 29, 2024 12:35 PM 1 min read
Fire authorities search for the missing and recover the deceased at the site of an accident near Muan International Airport in Jeollanam-do, South Korea, on Dec. 29, 2024, where a Jeju Air passenger plane collides during landing. (Chris Jung/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed condolences on Dec. 29 to the families of victims and the people of South Korea following a tragic Jeju Air plane crash that killed at least 176 people, marking the worst air disaster involving a South Korean airline in decades.

The Jeju Air jetliner, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, crash-landed at Muan International Airport in Muan County.

Two crew members survived, while three individuals remain unaccounted for, according to local fire and rescue officials.

"Tragic news of a devastating Jeju Air accident at Muan International Airport in Muan County, Republic of Korea, claiming so many lives. Each life lost is an immeasurable tragedy," Zelensky said.

Ukraine’s president expressed deep condolences to the families and the Korean people, as well as Acting South Korean President Choi Sang-mok.

"We share your sorrow and stand with the Korean people in this time of grief," Zelensky said.

Russia may escalate hybrid warfare near NATO borders, Yermak warns
“The appearance of North Korean troops dressed in Russian uniforms or Iranian proxies on the borders of NATO countries is quite realistic if Russia is not stopped now. The North Korean military is already fighting in Europe. Who could have thought of this before?” Andriy Yermak said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.