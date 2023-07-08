Zelensky meets, prays with ecumenical patriarch of Constantinople

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 8 joined Bartholomew I, the ecumenical patriarch of Constantinople, for a memorial service in Istanbul in honor of Ukrainians slain as a result of Russia's war.

Zelensky thanked Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians worldwide, for his unwavering support, prayers for peace and condemnation of Russia's aggression and crimes.

The president said that he and Bartholomew had discussed the implementation of Ukraine's peace formula and the return of the children kidnapped by Russian troops.

Bartholomew recognized the Orthodox Church of Ukraine as independent from Moscow's religious leadership in 2018.

Zelensky arrived in Turkey on July 7 and met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Zelensky had previously visited Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.