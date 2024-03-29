Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov
Edit post

Zelensky outlines Security Council priorities after Danilov's dismissal

by Chris York March 29, 2024 4:21 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office on March 28, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The first meeting of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council since the dismissal of Secretary Oleksiy Danilov was held on March 29, said President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky said “renewed work” was underway and five priorities had been set for the body, primarily a better ability to predict factors “on which the national security of our state depends.”

The National Security and Defense Council is a body that coordinates and controls the activities of executive authorities in the field of Ukraine's national security and defense, and its decisions are enacted by presidential decrees.

On March 26, Danilov was dismissed as secretary after serving in the position since Oct. 3, 2019. He was replaced by the chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleksandr Lytvynenko.

Zelensky said the body’s priorities would be “paying particular attention to our state's sanctions policy.” Cybersecurity and the implementation of security and war related decisions were also listed.

"The obvious priority is the defense of our state and the protection of our society," Zelensky said.

Ukraine dismisses security council secretary Danilov
There was no reason given for his dismissal at the time of this publication.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

Zelensky thanked Danilov for his years of “powerful and professional” work and said Danilov would continue his work in the diplomatic field.

A number of top officials dismissed from their posts have been appointed to serve as Ukraine’s ambassadors abroad.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the country’s former commander-in-chief, has been appointed as Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.K., Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced on March 7.

Author: Chris York
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:51 PM

Lavrov accuses Armenia of trying to ‘break off’ relations with Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Armenia of “distorting history” in an attempt to “break off” relations with Moscow, he said in an interview on March 28. Armenia has further sought to distance itself from Russia - repeatedly accusing Moscow of being an unreliable partner.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:06 AM

Media: Rosatom's top manager arrested over suspicion of bribery.

The Basmanny court in Moscow arrested on March 28 Gennadiy Sakharov, Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom's construction project director, due to the accusations of receiving a bribe in "a particularly large amount," Russian media outlet Kommersant reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.