The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Presidential Office, Ukraine, Dismissal, government reshuffle
Edit post

Zelensky dismisses one of his top aides, Rostyslav Shurma

by Kateryna Denisova September 3, 2024 9:39 PM 2 min read
Deputy Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Rostyslav Shurma. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Deputy Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Rostyslav Shurma on Sept. 3.

The decision was announced on the Presidential Office’s official website.

Shurma's dismissal came ahead of a broader reshuffle after five Ukrainian ministers and the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU) had submitted their resignations earlier in the day.

In his evening address, Zelensky said that Ukraine’s institutions "must be set up" this fall, "so that Ukraine achieves all the results we need."

"To do this, we have to strengthen some sectors in the government, and personnel decisions have been prepared. There will also be changes in the Office," the president said without elaborating on the reason for Shurma's dismissal.

Shurma was appointed deputy head of the Presidential Office in 2021 and was in charge of the economic sector.

Following an investigation by the Bihus.info journalism project published in August 2023, Shurma confirmed that his brother's company had received money from the Ukrainian government for solar plants in Russian-occupied territories as part of renewable energy subsidies during the full-scale invasion. He denied the accusations of wrongdoing.

According to the investigation, Oleh Shurma, the brother of Rostyslav Shurma, co-owns KD Energy and Renewable Energy of Zaporizhzhia. A number of such companies with power plants in occupied territories continued to receive payments under the "green tariff" scheme after Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022, reads the investigation.

Dismissal of Ukraine energy grid chief prompts resignations, international concern amid Russian energy strikes
The controversial decision to dismiss the head of Ukraine’s state-owned energy grid operator has prompted resignations from two independent members of the company’s supervisory board and raised concerns from partners abroad. Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, who served as head of Ukrenergo since 2020, was di…
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta


Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.